NY Bankruptcy Judge Who Oversaw Purdue Ch. 11 Will Retire

By Vince Sullivan (September 28, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain, who has overseen nearly two decades' worth of insolvency cases, including those of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and department store giant Sears Holdings Co., announced on Tuesday his plan to retire. Judge Drain, who joined the bench of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in 2002 and earned reappointment to a second 14-year term in 2016, said he would step down on June, 30, 2022, through a statement from the court. Sitting as the sole judge in the White Plains division of the Southern District's bankruptcy court for some time,...

