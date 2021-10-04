Insurers See Hope In BIPA Coverage Battle With NC Ruling

By Daphne Zhang (October 4, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Insurers fighting against coverage for Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act suits recently saw a glimmer of hope, when a North Carolina federal court said three Hanover Insurance Group general liability insurers have no duty to defend a logistics company in an employee's BIPA suit. A North Carolina federal court has ruled that an exclusion in three Hanover insurers policies bars coverage for a suit alleging violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver) The district court last month freed Massachusetts Bay Insurance Co., Hanover American Insurance Co. and Hanover Insurance Co. from having to cover Impact Fulfillment Services in a proposed class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS