Amtrak, BNSF Hit With Wrongful Death Suit Over Derailment

By Linda Chiem (September 29, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A passenger whose husband died in Saturday's derailment of a Seattle-bound Amtrak train filed the first wrongful death suit in Illinois federal court Tuesday alleging Amtrak and BNSF Railway Co., which owns the tracks where the accident occurred, overlooked safety hazards that could have prevented the tragedy. Illinois resident Rebecca Schneider, who was traveling to Portland, Oregon, with her husband, Zach Schneider, on Amtrak's Empire Builder Train No. 7/27 when it derailed near Joplin, Montana, contends Amtrak and BNSF's "negligence and carelessness" contributed to the accident that killed Zach and two other passengers, and injured dozens more. Rebecca Schneider survived the...

