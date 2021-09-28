Trump Can't Unplug 'Electric Avenue' Attack Ad IP Suit

By Lauren Berg (September 28, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump can't dodge a copyright lawsuit filed over his campaign's use of the song "Electric Avenue" in a social media video attacking President Joe Biden, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday, finding that it was not a "transformative" fair use of the 1980s hit. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl denied the bid by Trump and his campaign to toss the lawsuit filed by singer Eddy Grant over the song's appearance in a video on Twitter attacking Biden, rejecting the former president's argument that the ad transformed the song for a "comedic, political purpose" to attack his...

