Ratajkowski's Instagram Post Infringed Copyright, Judge Says

By Melissa Angell (September 29, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Tuesday that model Emily Ratajkowski infringed a paparazzo's photograph of herself when she posted the image to her Instagram story, rejecting the model's argument that her addition of a caption "transformed" the image. In a 31-page order granting partial summary judgment to both parties, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres found that photographer Robert O'Neil established copyright infringement since he demonstrated that he owned a valid copyright to the offending photo and that the photo itself is original. The judge nixed Ratajkowski's bid for summary judgment on the validity of the photographer's copyright and handed the...

