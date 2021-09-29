Cubs Can't Pull Photographer's Injury Suit Into Arbitration

By Mike Curley (September 29, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court won't let the Chicago Cubs compel arbitration in a suit brought by an Associated Press photographer who alleges he was injured while covering a baseball game, saying there's a question of whether there was a contract between the team and the photographer. The appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a trial court's order denying Chicago Cubs Baseball Club LLC's motion to compel Charles Arbogast into arbitration, highlighting that the parties dispute whether they entered into an arbitration agreement. According to the suit, Arbogast was working at Wrigley Field in the designated photo well on July 26, 2018, when...

