Wow Bao Customer Urges Class Treatment In Kiosk Scan Suit

By Lauraann Wood (September 29, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A customer of Asian fast-food chain Wow Bao has urged an Illinois state court to certify a class of more than 1,300 others who also say the chain's self-serve kiosks scanned their facial geometry in violation of their biometric privacy rights. Wow Bao customer Regina Morris argued the court should let her pursue her Biometric Information Privacy Act claims on behalf of 1,369 other similarly situated Wow Bao customers because common evidence will prove that the chain failed to establish a data retention policy or obtain their informed consent before they used the chain's facial recognition kiosks. Each of the kiosks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS