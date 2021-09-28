Ex-Tinder Worker Can't Swipe Left On Arbitration: 9th Circ.

By Lauren Berg (September 28, 2021, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A former Tinder Inc. employee who alleged she was sexually harassed by supervisors at work can't keep her claims in court, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying she signed an enforceable arbitration agreement as part of her employment. In a seven-page opinion, the three-judge panel rejected Elizabeth Sanfilippo's appeal challenging a California federal court's decision to send her harassment and retaliation case to arbitration. It also rejected her argument that she should be allowed to sue Tinder in state court instead of battling in going up against Match Group LLC, which merged with Tinder and subsumed it after she was hired,...

