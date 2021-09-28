Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Tinder Worker Can't Swipe Left On Arbitration: 9th Circ.

By Lauren Berg (September 28, 2021, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A former Tinder Inc. employee who alleged she was sexually harassed by supervisors at work can't keep her claims in court, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying she signed an enforceable arbitration agreement as part of her employment.

In a seven-page opinion, the three-judge panel rejected Elizabeth Sanfilippo's appeal challenging a California federal court's decision to send her harassment and retaliation case to arbitration. It also rejected her argument that she should be allowed to sue Tinder in state court instead of battling in going up against Match Group LLC, which merged with Tinder and subsumed it after she was hired,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!