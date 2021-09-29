Premier League Looks To Boot Newcastle's £340M Sale Suit

By Christopher Crosby (September 29, 2021, 5:15 PM BST) -- The Premier League argued on Wednesday that a London tribunal does not have jurisdiction to hear Newcastle United's lawsuit over its blocked £340 million ($457 million) sale to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, arguing that the case should be stayed for arbitration. Adam Lewis QC, counsel for the top-flight soccer league, urged the Competition Appeal Tribunal to pause the lawsuit challenging the Premier League's decision to block the proposed takeover of Newcastle by a consortium in 2020. Newcastle agreed to arbitrate any claims under the league's terms and conditions, and a subsidiary has already opened claims before arbitrators, Lewis said. He warned...

