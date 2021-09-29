Freshfields Coaxes Cravath Vet To Co-Lead Its M&A Practice

By Benjamin Horney (September 29, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Freshfields again displayed its focus on fortifying the firm's corporate law capabilities Wednesday when it plucked a major mergers and acquisitions attorney from Cravath to co-lead its own M&A practice in New York City. Damien Zoubek joins Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP as co-head of the firm's U.S. corporate and M&A practice alongside Ethan Klingsberg, according to a statement. Zoubek comes to Freshfields after a stint at Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP that stretched for more than two decades. He joined Cravath in 1999 after graduating from Georgetown University Law Center and made partner in 2007. "I used to joke around that I...

