Conn. Nail Salon Workers Get Wage-And-OT Dispute Certified

By Joyce Hanson (September 29, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has conditionally certified a class of former workers from three nail salons in a Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit that claims they were routinely underpaid and didn't collect overtime pay, saying the certification stands even though the salons are in default.

U.S. District Judge Alfred V. Covello on Tuesday partly granted lead plaintiff Hsin Huang Chang's motion for conditional collective action certification against business owner Dae Eun Lee and her three Connecticut salons, known as Sarah Nail, Burtis Nail and Nail by Jenny, while noting that the defendants haven't responded to Chang's motion and the three corporate...

