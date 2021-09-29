Missourians Say Northrop Downplayed Toxic Water Pollution

By Morgan Conley (September 29, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Missouri residents accused Northrop Grumman on Wednesday of knowing their drinking water was contaminated with highly toxic chemicals but hiding the extent of the problem from residents for at least a decade, tanking property values and putting their health at risk. The proposed class action was filed in Missouri federal court by individuals who own and rent property in the city of Springfield near an industrial site that leaked cancer-causing chemicals into area groundwater and is now owned by Northrop Grumman. Don and Beverly York — along with their daughter and son-in-law, who rent property from the Yorks and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS