Ranch Gets Discovery In Permian Pipeline Condemnation Row

By Michelle Casady (September 29, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court held Tuesday that a ranch was wrongly denied discovery in its lawsuit claiming land is being improperly taken for Kinder Morgan's Permian Highway Pipeline, which it says doesn't qualify as "public use." A three-justice panel of the Thirteenth Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi said DeRuiter Ranch should have had discovery regarding ownership of Permian Highway Pipeline LLC and the transportation, processing and sale of any products through the pipeline. That information goes to its argument that the condemnation of the land was fraudulent, in bad faith, arbitrary and capricious, the court said. "DeRuiter has been effectively denied a reasonable opportunity to develop a defense...

