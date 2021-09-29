EPA Says Decision Paving Way For Pebble Mine Must Go

By Andrew Westney (September 29, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The federal government has pressed an Alaska federal judge to ditch a Trump-era U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decision to withdraw its objections to a proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska, saying the action should be vacated because the agency made a "serious and fundamental" mistake reaching it. The EPA said in a motion Tuesday that the agency should look again at the proposed Pebble Mine copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry mine that would be located in the Bristol Bay watershed in Alaska. The EPA during the Obama administration had proposed exercising its right under the Clean Water Act to block the project, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS