Clifford Chance Guides $125M Iraq Port Financing Deal

By Andrew McIntyre (September 29, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Clifford Chance represented International Finance Corp. and Japan International Cooperation Agency in connection with a $125 million financing package the organizations provided for a port project in Iraq, according to an announcement from the law firm on Wednesday. The loan is for Umm Qasr port, and proceeds will be used for development of new facilities there as well as work on existing facilities. Clifford Chance said the deal is the first major international financing for an Iraq port project. The vast majority of international project finance deals in the country are in the oil and gas space, so the deal also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS