House Dem Urges FTC To Ban Surveillance Advertising

By James Arkin (September 29, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., called on the Federal Trade Commission to act on a new petition to ban surveillance advertising while also pledging to pursue legislation prohibiting the practice. Eshoo's statement on Tuesday came after the advocacy organization Accountable Tech filed the petition calling on the FTC to ban surveillance advertising as an "unfair method of competition." The organization argued the practice of surveillance advertising, which it defined as tracking and profiling people online to create targeted and personalized advertisements, is inherently noncompetitive due to large tech companies' data advantages. The petition did not call for a ban on all targeted...

