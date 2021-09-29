Broadband Maps Require Multiple Data Sources, GAO says

By J. Edward Moreno (September 29, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission must use multiple data sources to develop an accurate location fabric for its broadband maps, according to a Government Accountability Office report published Wednesday. The GAO came to its conclusions after conducting interviews with stakeholders, who said there is no one source of location data that will be sufficient for the FCC and its contract data company to develop a reliable broadband map. In order to accurately map out broadband access, stakeholders told the GAO that the FCC must integrate four main types of data: address data, parcel data, county property tax assessor data and building footprints....

