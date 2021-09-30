Cincinnati Insurance Prevails In Hotel Chain's COVID-19 Suit

By Ben Zigterman (September 30, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The Cincinnati Insurance Co. won't have to cover a Georgia hotel chain's pandemic loss claims, a federal judge decided, finding that neither operational changes nor the virus itself amount to a direct physical loss required for coverage. In granting Cincinnati's motion Tuesday to dismiss North Point Hospitality Group's suit, the Georgia federal judge cited a recent Eleventh Circuit decision against a Peach State dental clinic, as well as several district level COVID-19 rulings in favor of insurers. "The Eleventh Circuit concluded that presence or threat of the virus could not cause 'direct physical loss,'" U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross wrote....

