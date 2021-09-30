Fla. Wheat Dealer Asks Judge To Ax Ship Owner's $2M Award

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 30, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Florida commodity trader Duron LLC asked a federal judge to vacate an award issued to international ocean carrier Kondot SA, arguing that the arbitration was improperly executed under their contract and that it was denied due process during the proceedings. Kondot, based in Nevis, won the partial final award issued under Society of Maritime Arbitrators Inc. rules against Duron over an incomplete wheat sale, and Duron was ordered to pay a $2 million bond as security for the damages. But in a Wednesday memorandum backing its petition to vacate the award, Duron said the award should not be enforced since the...

