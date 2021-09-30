Arbitration's Supposed Benefits Don't Measure Up

By Paul Stephan (September 30, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Arbitration has been having a bad year. No, consumers and employees didn't find a clever ploy to escape arbitration clauses. And no, the U.S. Supreme Court hasn't grown skeptical of arbitration. Instead, some of the very companies that once inserted arbitration clauses into their contracts are now trying to escape the monsters they've created. For years, DoorDash Inc. required its delivery workers to agree to an arbitration clause that bars class actions. So 5,000 workers followed the contract and filed individual claims in arbitration in 2019.[1] Uber Technologies Inc. faced a similar situation the same year.[2] Facing millions in arbitration fees,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS