Ex-Melrose CEO Gets Nearly 4 Years In Corrupt Payout Case

By Pete Brush (September 29, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit former Melrose Credit Union CEO Alan Kaufman with nearly four years in prison Wednesday for taking unlawful gratuities from one of the lender's biggest clients, telling the defendant he has shown no remorse for his "reprehensible" conduct. The 46-month sentence for Kaufman, 62, was handed down by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan at the end of a lengthy hearing where all wore masks. Judge Kaplan also fined him $30,000, ordered him to forfeit his Jericho, New York, home — allegedly purchased in part with bribe money — and directed him to make $2 million of...

