Cherokee Co., Workers Dodge IT Firm's Poaching Suit

By Andrew Westney (September 30, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has tossed an information technology company's suit claiming several former employees violated their employment agreements when they moved to a Cherokee Nation consulting firm, saying the noncompete agreements in the contracts were void under Colorado law. LS3 Inc. had sued Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs LLC, which is the federally recognized Cherokee Nation's consulting arm. two related companies, and several former LS3 employees who joined CNSP, claiming the ex-workers breached their employment contracts to help the Cherokee company win a federal contract. Chief U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer said in his opinion Wednesday that Colorado law applied to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS