SEC Accuses Former Goldman Analyst Of Insider Trading

By Dean Seal (September 29, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says it has obtained an emergency order to freeze the assets of a former Goldman Sachs compliance analyst who allegedly made almost half a million dollars by trading on confidential information. The securities regulator alleged in New York federal court Wednesday that between September 2020 and his resignation in May, Jose Luis Casero Sanchez traded ahead of dozens of transactions that a major investment bank was involved in, using nonpublic information that he had access to as a senior compliance analyst at the bank's Warsaw, Poland, office. The SEC asked the court for a temporary...

