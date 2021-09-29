NFLer's Ex-Roommate Convicted In Insider Trading Scheme

By Max Jaeger (September 29, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A former roommate and "personal assistant" to NFL linebacker Mychal Kendricks was convicted Wednesday for his role in an insider trading scheme with the gridironer and an ex-Goldman Sachs analyst, the government announced. Following a six-day trial, Mark Ramsey, 31, of San Francisco was convicted by a jury on six of 10 counts of securities fraud and conspiracy relating to a pair of insider trades. In October 2014, then-Goldman junior analyst Damilare Sonoiki tipped Ramsey and Kendricks off to a pair of Goldman-client corporate mergers coming down the pike — Boston marketing firm Sapient's acquisition by French PR firm Publicis, and...

