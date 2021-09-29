US, EU Jointly Considering Data Exchange, Tech Platforms

By Bryan Koenig (September 29, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- U.S. and European Union officials will mull how to jointly handle "data governance" and the power of online platforms in a potential sync-up of competition, privacy, telecommunications and other policies previously handled separately, according to a White House announcement Wednesday. The joint statement from the White House and European Commission following the first meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council, formed in June, was sparse on what exactly the "Data Governance and Technology Platforms" working group will be doing as it seeks "consistency and interoperability where feasible" on handling data and the technology platforms targeted by regulatory, legislative and enforcement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS