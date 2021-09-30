Geico Didn't Act In Bad Faith In $5M Auto Claim: 11th Circ.

By Angela Childers (September 30, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Geico will not have to pay a nearly $5 million award to the estate of a man who was killed by a car driven by its policyholder, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday, saying the estate failed to show the insurer didn't act in the best interest of the driver. A three-judge panel affirmed a district court's ruling in the third-party lawsuit that a dispute between Geico Indemnity Co. and the estate over the language of a hold harmless agreement did not "rise to the level of bad faith," but the panel did suggest the insurer "might improve" its processing of claims....

