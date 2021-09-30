Twitter Asks 9th Circ. To Affirm Its Non-State Actor Status

By Khorri Atkinson (September 30, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Twitter has told the Ninth Circuit it must dismiss a Donald Trump supporter's claim that the social media company violated her First Amendment rights by preventing her and other users from commenting on the former president's tweets and for ultimately suspending his account because Twitter is not a state actor and cannot be held liable for alleged constitutional violations. Twitter is seeking to affirm a California federal judge's May dismissal of San Francisco attorney Maria Rutenburg's lawsuit, which insists the company is a state actor because its conduct in regulating her speech in a designated public forum satisfies the government function...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS