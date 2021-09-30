Texas Judge Rules Out Cash Damages For Killing At Border

By Alyssa Aquino (September 30, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The parents of a woman killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent cannot seek cash damages for claims of excessive force after a Texas federal judge ruled that the separation of powers between the judiciary and Congress weighs against the relief sought. Judge Diana Saldaña of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Wednesday backed a magistrate judge's recommendation to free the Border Patrol agent from civil damage claims, saying that the shooting had occurred in Texas near the border, which made the dispute a national security issue, and that Congress hadn't passed legislation allowing people to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS