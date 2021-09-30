Mass. Man Convicted In $50M Federal Energy Grant Scheme

By Max Jaeger (September 30, 2021, 1:26 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man has been convicted for his role in a scheme to rip off $50 million from the federal government by obtaining tax-free energy grants for nonexistent projects, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. A jury took two days to convict Christopher N. Condron, 49, on three wire fraud counts and a related conspiracy charge on Tuesday, following a 13-day trial, the DOJ said Wednesday. Condron was indicted alongside his partner, Jessica Metivier, in 2017. After several delays — due to a related trial, COVID-19 and scheduling issues from Condron's revolving group of defense lawyers— Metivier pled guilty in September...

