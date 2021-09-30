Helmet Evidence Wrongly Barred In Crash Suit, Ga. Court Says

By Jonathan Capriel (September 30, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state appeals court on Thursday knocked an Atlanta trial judge for excluding evidence that showed a man riding an electric skateboard wasn't wearing a helmet when he was struck by a cyclist, finding the decision was based on "judicial imagination" and lacked "even the backing of common law authority." The three-judge panel overturned the lower court's decision, which allowed a motion by Brydan Rogers, a Georgia Tech student, to exclude during trial evidence he was not wearing a helmet when he attempted to skate through an intersection while on his board. Rogers filed suit against Joseph Stockert, another university student,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS