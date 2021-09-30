Google, AI Unit Hit With Privacy Suit Over Patient Records

By Christopher Crosby (September 30, 2021, 5:33 PM BST) -- Approximately 1.6 million consumers have sued Google and its AI technology arm DeepMind in a group action alleging that the companies obtained confidential medical records in violation of U.K. data protection laws. The High Court lawsuit claims that the data-sharing agreement between Google, DeepMind and an NHS trust meant that private medical records were handed over without patients' consent. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The lawsuit, launched on Tuesday by Mishcon de Reya at the High Court, claims that the 2015 information-sharing agreement between Google, DeepMind and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust meant that private medical records were handed over without...

