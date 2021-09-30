Digital Coalition Wants EU Probe Of Google 'Privacy Sandbox'

By J. Edward Moreno (September 30, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A coalition of digital marketing firms filed a complaint against Google with the European Union accusing the tech giant of restricting open web competition through its "Privacy Sandbox" web browser changes. The Movement For An Open Web, or MOW, a U.K.-based group formerly known as Marketers for an Open Web, said Google's changes will limit independent analytics, advertising and other web features and increase the value of data collected by Google. "Google is placing itself in the position to decide what data can be shared on the web and with whom," the MOW said. "Such power can only be wielded by...

