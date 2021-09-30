Energy Co. Says EU Court Ruling Doesn't Affect $58M Award

By Caroline Simson (September 30, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A ruling from Europe's highest court concluding that a Ukrainian energy provider lacked standing to assert a claim that led to a more than $58 million arbitral award against Moldova shouldn't affect efforts to enforce the award, according to documents filed Wednesday in D.C. federal court. The assignee of the award originally issued to Energoalliance — a company called Stileks — urged the court not to put the enforcement proceedings on hold while the parties await a ruling from a French court on Moldova's annulment petition, arguing that the French proceedings are far from over. Following a referral from the French...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS