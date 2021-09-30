Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$115M Fight With Iron Ore Investor Isn't Over Yet, Egypt Says

By Caroline Simson (September 30, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Egypt is urging a federal judge to keep litigation filed by a mining investor to enforce a $115 million arbitral award against the country on hold, saying a Dutch court is set to determine whether the tribunal wrongly shut down arguments about the investor's alleged Finnish nationality.

Cairo argued in a brief filed with a court in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday that the litigation should stay on pause until its application to annul the award winds its way through the Dutch court system. The country said that a decision from the District Court of The Hague is expected next month, but...

