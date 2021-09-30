Fintech, Gaming SPACs Raise $375M In IPOs

By McCord Pagan (September 30, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Two blank-check companies focused on the fintech and gaming and hospitality industries began trading on the Nasdaq Thursday after raising a collective $375 million in initial public offerings led by four law firms including Greenberg Traurig and White & Case. Home Plate Acquisition Corp., advised by Greenberg Traurig LLP with underwriters' counsel Paul Hastings LLP, raised $200 million, while Artemis Strategic Investment Corp. brought in $175 million guided by White & Case LLP and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Home Plate sold 20 million units at $10 each, and its underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS