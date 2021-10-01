Nichols Kaster, Block & Leviton Get $3.5M For Hancock Deal

By Ivan Moreno (October 1, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday granted attorneys from Nichols Kaster PLLP and Block & Leviton LLP the $3.5 million they requested for their work reaching a settlement for John Hancock Life Insurance Co. employees who claimed in a class action that the firm mismanaged their retirement funds, costing them tens of millions of dollars. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns said in his order that the attorneys' request for $3.5 million was "reasonable and appropriate." The amount is one-fourth of the $14 million settlement obtained from John Hancock this year. Stearns also approved $38,475.13 in litigation expenses and $85,087 for...

