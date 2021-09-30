9th Circ. Told EU Fines Aid German Car Cos. Antitrust MDL

By Khorri Atkinson (September 30, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Car dealerships accusing BMW AG, Volkswagen AG and other German automakers of conspiring to control diesel emissions system specifications and fix steel prices to unreasonably restrain trade, told the Ninth Circuit that a recent enforcement action by the European Union's antitrust watchdog confirms some of their antitrust allegations. The dealerships, known as direct purchasers, are using the €875 million ($1 billion) fines the European Commission slapped on BMW and Volkswagen Group in July, over their participation in an emissions technology cartel, to bolster their bid to revive proposed class claims against the German automakers. A U.S. district judge dismissed their claims last October....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS