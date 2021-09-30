FCC Advances Plan To Unlock More Tribal Internet Funds

By Kelcee Griffis (September 30, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission kicked off an inquiry Thursday meant to let libraries in tribal communities gain easier access to broadband subsidy funds, while also voting to put more pressure on robocallers and to more thoroughly vet deals that involve communications providers with foreign ownership interests. During its monthly meeting, the agency voted to begin amending its definition of libraries eligible for support from the E-Rate program, which would nix outdated language that has kept tribal libraries from applying for and receiving connectivity funding in the past. Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel noted that under now-outdated statutory language, if a "tribal...

