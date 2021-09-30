Motorola Again Urges Injunction After $600M Radio IP Win

By Lauraann Wood (September 30, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Motorola Solutions Inc. again urged an Illinois judge Wednesday to permanently block a Chinese rival from making and selling mobile radios using its intellectual property, saying it's necessary in light of its inability to collect a nearly $600 million trade secret judgment. Motorola Solutions told U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle that although he based his initial denial of a permanent injunction against Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. on a belief that the company would collect millions from the trade secret theft verdict, recent judgment enforcement efforts "have now revealed that belief was incorrect." A jury found in February 2020 that Hytera marketed walkie-talkies that misappropriated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS