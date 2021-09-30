Invisalign Beats Buyers' Antitrust Suit, For Now

By Dorothy Atkins (September 30, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he will toss a proposed antitrust class action against the maker of Invisalign for failing to seek injunctive relief, but he'll give consumers a chance to rework the complaint and "make the litigation a lot cleaner." During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said he plans to grant Align Technology Inc.'s motion to dismiss with leave to amend solely because the complaint doesn't seek injunctive relief. He added that he didn't get too far into assessing the viability of the specific claims, but he found the relationship between the federal Cartwright...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS