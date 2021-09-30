5th Circ. Won't Rehear Liftboat Co.'s OT Row

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 30, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A mixed Fifth Circuit on Thursday denied a liftboat-operating company's request for a rehearing of a panel decision that found crane operators who load goods on and offshore aren't overtime-exempt under federal law, despite two judges saying the ruling threatens the liftboat industry. In a 15-2 decision, the Fifth Circuit turned down All Coast LLC's request for an en banc rehearing of an appellate panel decision that ruled crane operators rarely engage in transportation and are eligible for overtime because they don't fall under Fair Labor Standards Act's seaman exemption. While the majority didn't explain why it wouldn't grant All Coast's...

