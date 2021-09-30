US Marshals Ordered To Stop Immigration Arrests

By Jennifer Doherty (September 30, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge banned U.S. Marshals in the nation's capital from detaining criminal defendants based on suspicion related to their immigration status Thursday, ending a class action over the agency's practice of holding individuals despite release orders. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth last year temporarily barred the U.S. marshals from arresting criminal defendants in the D.C. Superior Court whom marshals suspected of being in the country illegally. He also certified a class of individuals who had been subjected to or were at risk of such treatment despite having no warrant or removal order on file with U.S. Immigration and...

