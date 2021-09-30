Stockholders Sue Walmart Board In Del. Over Opioid Damages

By Matthew Santoni (September 30, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A trio of institutional investors filed a derivative suit against Walmart executives and board members Thursday, alleging the leaders put profits above compliance with federal laws and put the company at risk of losing billions to civil and criminal litigation over its pharmacies' roles in the opioid epidemic. The Ontario Provincial Council of Carpenters' Pension Trust Fund, Police & Fire Retirement System of the City of Detroit and the Norfolk County Retirement System said numerous Walmart officers, board members and controlling stockholders had failed in their duties to have the company follow the Controlled Substances Act and a 2011 memorandum of agreement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS