11th Circ. Hands Catalyst Win In 'Orphan Drug' Case

By Nathan Hale (September 30, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. won a decision on Thursday in the Eleventh Circuit, which found that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unlawfully infringed on an exclusivity period it awarded the company for a drug that treats a rare autoimmune disease when it approved a lower-cost version. The appeals court reversed a Florida district court's decision from almost exactly a year ago, in which the lower court dismissed Catalyst's suit after concluding that language in the Orphan Drug Act, which incentivizes the development of drugs for rare diseases, was ambiguous and that it should thus defer to the agency's decision under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS