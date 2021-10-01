Judge Says BuzzFeed's Use Of Instagram Embeds Wasn't Fair

By Andrew Karpan (October 1, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has refused to dismiss claims from photojournalists who sued BuzzFeed over embedding their photos of protests over George Floyd's murder last year, rejecting the news company's fair use defense and finding it failed to transform the photos in any way. Thursday's ruling from U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. shot down efforts by BuzzFeed to quickly end a lawsuit lodged last year by Alexis Hunley and five other photographers who say they "risked life and limb" to snap photos of protests taking place last year after Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota, only to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS