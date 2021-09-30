Unvaxxed Billionaire, Unruly Via Video, Denies Wrongful Firing

By Craig Clough (September 30, 2021, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Alki David told a Los Angeles jury during combative and occasionally profane testimony delivered via videoconference Thursday that he did nothing wrong in terminating a former employee who says he was wrongfully fired for refusing to violate city building codes. The testimony came in a lawsuit brought by former employee Karl Zirpel, who sued David and his company Alki David Productions in 2017, claiming that David fired him on the eve of a hologram theater opening gala because he raised concerns that construction was in violation of city codes. Zirpel, who is gay, also claims that David called him a...

