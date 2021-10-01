$15M Lyft PAGA Settlement Upheld Over Intervenors' Protest

By Melissa Angell (October 1, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Thursday held that Lyft drivers who sued the ride-share company under the Private Attorneys General Act do not have standing to intervene in a separate PAGA case and overturn a court-approved $15 million settlement. In a 28-page decision, a three-judge panel unanimously affirmed a lower court's ruling, which found that Lyft drivers Brandon Olson and Million Seifu did not have standing to intervene and vacate a judgment approving a $15 million PAGA settlement secured by another Lyft driver, Tina Turrieta. Despite Olson and Seifu's involvement in other PAGA lawsuits, the panel explained that the $15 million...

