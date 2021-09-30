Zoom's $14.7B Five9 Buy Called Off After Shareholder Vote

By Benjamin Horney (September 30, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Zoom's $14.7 billion purchase of customer contact center Five9 has been dropped after the target's stockholders failed to approve the agreement at a special meeting, the companies said in separate statements Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Five9 Inc. had announced their all-stock deal on July 19, saying they intended to complete the agreement during the first half of next year. However, the companies hit a roadblock earlier this month, with the U.S. Department of Justice flagging the deal as potentially problematic and asking the Federal Communications Commission to hold off on approving it until a full national security review could...

