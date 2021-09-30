Disney Settles Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Pay Suit

By Dave Simpson (September 30, 2021, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Disney has reached a settlement to end Scarlett Johansson's California state court suit alleging the Marvel Studios parent's decision to immediately release "Black Widow" on its streaming service rather than allow for an exclusive theatrical run violated their contract and slashed the actress' earnings on the film, the parties announced Thursday. Disney and Scarlett Johansson announced Thursday that they had reached a settlement in the actor's suit over the Marvel parent's "Black Widow" release. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon) The parties declined to provide details about the settlement and there was no updated filing on the public state court docket as of Thursday evening, but representatives...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS