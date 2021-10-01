Chicken Buyers Nab $93.5M Deals In Price-Fixing Row

By J. Edward Moreno (October 1, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Commercial and institutional indirect purchasers reached three settlements totaling $93.5 million with Tyson Chicken, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation and Mar-Jac Poultry, which were among the poultry giants that have been accused of engaging in a years-long scheme to fix chicken prices. Under the proposed settlements filed Thursday, Tyson will pay $42.5 million, Pilgrim will pay $44 million, and Mar-Jac will pay $6 million to the indirect purchasers. It marks the latest round of settlements in the long-running multidistrict litigation, which dates back to September 2016. The proposed class of indirect buyers in this settlement consistsprimarily of commercial food preparers such as restaurants,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS